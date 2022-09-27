The Head of the EU Delegation to Ankara met with the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, visited the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The Ambassador was received by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, with whom he had a long conversation in a cordial atmosphere.

Mr. Meyer-Landrut was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Brigitte, and high-ranking members of the EU Delegation.

The meeting was also attended by the Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, the Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Private Office of the Ecumenical Patriarch, and Mr. Konstantinos Delicostantis, Director of the First Office of the Patriarch.

Orthodox Times