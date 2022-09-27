St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church to celebrate national cuisine at annual fall festival

NDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. – St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual fall festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 135 Goodwin Street.

Two kinds of grilled kebab meals will be offered: shish kebab (marinated lamb chunks) and losh kebab (seasoned ground lamb and beef), both served with rice pilaf, fasoulya (Armenian green beans) and pita bread. For lighter fare, visitors can order spinach-cheese pies. There will also be a variety of traditional Armenian breads and pastries including choreg, paklava, kourabia and khadayif.

This day will also feature the grand opening of the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Thrift Shop. Quality goods will be sold to benefit the church and the surrounding community.

Cash or checks will be accepted. For more information, please call the church at (413) 543-4763.

Armenian Weekly