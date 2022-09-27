Greek lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to Armenia, members of the Greek parliamentary delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on September 27.

Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of creation of the memorial complex. He presented the history of three cross stones placed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku at the end of the last century.

Members of the delegation placed flowers near the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. The guests visited the Memory Park, where they watered the silver fir trees planted by Greek delegations.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit they left noted in the memorial book of honored guests.

Expressing his gratitude for the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented the guests with a collection of articles about the genocide of the Greeks in the Ottoman Empire published in the American press in 1913-1922 (The Genocide of the Ottoman Greeks. Reports from the USA Press 1913-1922), a book about the Japanese ship Tokei Maru, which saved the lives of many Greeks and Armenians, and a postcard issued on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Smyrna disaster.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu