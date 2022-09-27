Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Smyrna from October 7-9

The Holy Metropolis of Smyrna announced that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during his forthcoming visit to the wider region of Ionia (October 7-9), accepting the invitation of Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna, will visit the Metropolis of Smyrna and the Orthodox Community of Smyrna.

The Holy Metropolis of Smyrna calls on the Orthodox Christians of the region to come and receive the Holy Patriarchal blessing, informing that the Ecumenical Patriarch will arrive at the Church of Saint Fotini on Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m.

After the Divine Liturgy, a reception will take place in the courtyard of the Church.

Source: greek.vema.com.au

