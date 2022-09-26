Spin The Magic: 16 countries heading to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Armenian Public Television (AMPTV) have announced the 16 countries participating at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday 11 December.

Participating Countries (and Broadcaster)

🇦🇱 Albania (RTSH)

🇦🇲 Armenia (AMPTV)

🇫🇷 France (France TV)

🇬🇪 Georgia (GPB)

🇮🇪 Ireland (TG4)

🇮🇹 Italy (Rai)

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan (Khabar Agency)

🇲🇹 Malta (PBS)

🇳🇱 Netherlands (AVROTROS)

🇲🇰 North Macedonia (MKRTV)

🇵🇱 Poland (TVP)

🇵🇹 Portugal (RTP)

🇷🇸 Serbia (RTS)

🇪🇸 Spain (TVE)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom (BBC)

🇺🇦 Ukraine (UA:PBC)

Alongside the participants list, AMPTV revealed that the theme for the 20th Junior Eurovision will be: Spin The Magic.

Armenia is hosting the Contest thanks to Maléna’s coolly delivered victory with Qami Qami in La Seine Musicale, Paris, last year.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, is excited about the show’s return:

‘We’re delighted to be welcoming talented young artists from 16 countries this year to Yerevan for the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

It’s exciting to be returning to the Armenian capital for the first time in over a decade to “Spin The Magic” on this special anniversary – and welcoming back the United Kingdom to the competition, our host country for Eurovision 2023.

There’s so much energy, passion and creativity from our colleagues at AMPTV and we can’t wait to see a spectacular show in December.’

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been a family favourite since appearing on our screens in 2003; that year Croatia’s Dino Jelusić won the Contest in Copenhagen with his song Ti Si Moja Prva Ljubav (You Are My First Love).

Joining the party in Yerevan are the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest hosts the United Kingdom; their first Junior participation since 2005 and the first time the BBC has taken part, as previous UK involvement was organised by ITV.

The 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday 11 December at 16:00 CET.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu