Moment of silence to be declared in Stepanakert in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims￼

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of all those fallen at the 44-Day War in 2020, the State Commission coordinating the events dedicated to September 27 said.

In addition, there will also be a cross-procession to the memorial on September 27, at 11:00.

“We ask the drivers and citizens to stand and pay tribute to the memory of the victims”, the statement says.

