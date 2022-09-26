FM to travel to Armenia on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

Specifically, Dendias will first attend a meeting with Mirzoyan, after which the two ministers will give a joint press conference.. The two men also met in New York last week during the United Nations General Assembly as part of a trilateral meeting between Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia.

Dendias will later be received by Pashinyan, with Papikyan also in attendance. Finally, Dendias will be hosted for a business dinner by Mirzoyan.

The focus of the meetings will be issues of bilateral, regional, and international interest, with a particular emphasis on the regions of the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry. Talks will also focus on relations between Greece and Armenia as part of wider trilateral co-operation frameworks, as well as EU-Armenia relations.

This is the second visit by Dendias to Armenia in less than two years, having also visited Yerevan in October 2020.

https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1194151/fm-to-travel-to-armenia-on-tuesday/