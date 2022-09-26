Environmental conference held at the Theological School of Halki (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, the environmental conference entitled “Shepherding in gardens and gathering lilies: Nature, countryside and gardens as places of production and artistic inspiration of the Byzantines”, organized in cooperation with the European Centre for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments, took place at the Theological School of Halki, during which Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was represented by Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis, who read His All-Holiness’s message for the opening of the conference.

Moreover, the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, who referred to the annual organization of a conference in cooperation with the European Centre for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments and the support of the institution to the School, as well as the Chairwoman of the Centre, Professor Mrs Natalia Poulou, who officially presented the published volume of the Proceedings of last year’s conference, delivered a welcome speech.

The conference was also attended by Bishop Smaragdos of Dafnousia, representative of the Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, the Director General of the European Centre for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments, Mrs Flora Karagianni, Professor Mr. G. Stefanopoulos, indigenous Professors and Professors from Greece.

The visitors from Greece were guided around the premises of the School, especially in its historical library, which the Centre supports through donations of necessary equipment, while during the intermission of the presentations, the Holy Archpriests, the Chairwoman and the Director General of the European Centre for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments, symbolically planted one of the plants mentioned in the Bible for the corresponding thematic garden of the School.

Concluding the proceedings of the conference, the Abbot expressed his joy both for the good cooperation between the School and the European Centre for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments, the result of which is the organization of such conferences, and for the expressed intention on the part of the institution to support the activities of the School in many ways.

Orthodox Times