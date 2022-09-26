Azerbaijan has until September 29 to provide information about Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Azerbaijan has until September 29 to provide information about Armenian prisoners of war, Office of Armenia’s Representative to International on International Legal Issues informs.

In response to a series of demands submitted by the Armenian government to the European Court for an interim measure against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani government has asked the European Court for additional time to provide complete information about the prisoners of war.

The request was accepted by the court. The new deadline for Azerbaijan is September 29.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu