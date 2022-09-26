Artsakh FM discusses regional developments with Congressman Adam Schiff

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional developments were discussed.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh expressed his gratitude to Adam Schiff for his friendly attitude towards the Armenian people and constant support of Artsakh, as well as stressed that the people of Artsakh highly appreciate the selfless struggle of Congressman Schiff and his counterparts for the protection of the legal rights of Artsakh Armenians.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu