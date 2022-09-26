Armenians Together

The Greater Boston Armenian-American community strongly supports:
*The inalienable right of the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh to self-determination and a peaceful life in their ancestral homeland
*The inviolability of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia
Our community vehemently condemns the unprovoked invasion of the territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan’s armed forces, subsequent targeting and loss of civilian life, and torture and humiliation of POWs, in clear violation of the Geneva War Convention.
We Armenians of Boston call on all leaders of the democratic world to stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and Artsakh to condemn the current Turkish-Azeri attacks and prevent another genocide. Stop military aid to the autocratic regime in Azerbaijan, and call for the immediate release of all Armenian POWs.
September 21, 2022
The Greater Boston Armenian-American Community
Armenian Assembly of America
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston
Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada
Armenian General Benevolent Union
New England District
In alphabetical order:
Armenia Tree Project
Armenian American Medical Association
Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association
Armenian Business Network
The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center
Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Eastern District Committee
Armenian General Benevolent Union, Young Professionals of Boston
Armenian Heritage Foundation
Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA)
Armenian Museum of America
The Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts
The Armenian Relief Society Leola Sassouni Chapter, Watertown
The Armenian Relief Society Shushi Chapter, Cambridge
Armenian Women’s Welfare Association
Armenian Youth Federation, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter
Daughters of Vartan Arpie Otyag
The Hairenik Association
Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Boston
Homenetmen Armenian General Athletic Union, Greater Boston Chapter
Knights of Vartan, Ararat Lodge
National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)
Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston
St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School
Armenian Churches of Greater Boston
Armenian Memorial Church
First Armenian Church
Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church
Holy Trinity Armenian Church
St. James Armenian Church
St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church
