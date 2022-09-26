Armenians Together

The Greater Boston Armenian-American community strongly supports:

*The inalienable right of the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh to self-determination and a peaceful life in their ancestral homeland

*The inviolability of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia

Our community vehemently condemns the unprovoked invasion of the territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan’s armed forces, subsequent targeting and loss of civilian life, and torture and humiliation of POWs, in clear violation of the Geneva War Convention.

We Armenians of Boston call on all leaders of the democratic world to stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and Artsakh to condemn the current Turkish-Azeri attacks and prevent another genocide. Stop military aid to the autocratic regime in Azerbaijan, and call for the immediate release of all Armenian POWs.

September 21, 2022

The Greater Boston Armenian-American Community

Armenian Assembly of America

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston

Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada

Armenian General Benevolent Union

New England District

In alphabetical order:

Armenia Tree Project

Armenian American Medical Association

Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association

Armenian Business Network

The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Eastern District Committee

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Young Professionals of Boston

Armenian Heritage Foundation

Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA)

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts

The Armenian Relief Society Leola Sassouni Chapter, Watertown

The Armenian Relief Society Shushi Chapter, Cambridge

Armenian Women’s Welfare Association

Armenian Youth Federation, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter

Daughters of Vartan Arpie Otyag

The Hairenik Association

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Boston

Homenetmen Armenian General Athletic Union, Greater Boston Chapter

Knights of Vartan, Ararat Lodge

National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)

Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

Armenian Churches of Greater Boston

Armenian Memorial Church

First Armenian Church

Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church

Holy Trinity Armenian Church

St. James Armenian Church

St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly