EU’s Michel reiterates readiness to promote peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel in New York on Friday.

He referred to Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Armenia last week, as a result of which the country’s sovereign territories were occupied.

The government’s readout of the meeting said Pashinyan emphasized the need for clear and addressed assessments of the international community, including the European Union, regarding the Azerbaijani aggression and the need for immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. He also pointed to the gross violations of international humanitarian law by Azerbaijan and the facts of targeting the civilian population and infrastructure.

“Charles Michel expressed concern over the remaining tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and emphasized the importance of the settlement of regional problems through peaceful negotiations. The President of the European Council reaffirmed his readiness to promote dialogue and peace,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM