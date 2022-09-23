Spanish Ambassador visits the Armenian Genocide Memorial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The newly appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Armenia (residence in Moscow), Marcos Gomez Martinez, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on September 23, accompanied by Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Spain in Armenia Armine Adamyan.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of creation of the memorial complex.

She presented the history of three cross stones placed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku at the end of the last century.

The guests laid flowers near the eternal fire and observed a moment of silence in memory of the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions accompanied by Lusine Abrahamyan.

At the end of the visit, Ambassador Mr. Marcos Gómez Martínez left a note in the memorial book of Honorary Guests.

