Ecumenical Patriarch honored Ukrainian Independence Day

On the evening of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, responding to an invitation, attended the reception hosted by the Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople Roman Nedilskyi, on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the newly celebrated Independence of Ukraine.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed to the Consul General and his associates the sympathy and solidarity of the Mother Church with the war-torn Ukrainian people, who vigorously and heroically defend the territorial integrity of their country, and wished for peace to prevail soon for the sake of Ukraine and the whole of humanity.

Orthodox Times