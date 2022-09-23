Asbarez Exclusive Interview with Artsakh Foreign Minister

Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Friday sat down with Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan to discuss the latest developments in Artsakh and Armenia, as well as his recent visit to Washington.

Babayan underscored the need to understand that without Artsakh, Armenia’s entire statehood is in danger, calling on all Armenians around the world to make Artsakh and its salvation the number one priority.

Babayan is visiting the United States at the invitation of the ANCA-Western Western Region to participate in its Grassroots Conference on Saturday, September 24. He will receive the organization’s “Freedom Award” during the ANCA-WR Banquet on Sunday, September 25.

