Tigran Avinyan to be installed as deputy Yerevan mayor on Friday

The Yerevan City Council is expected to appoint Tigran Avinyan, a former deputy prime minister and a board member of the ruling Civil Contract party, as new deputy mayor of Yerevan.

The appointment will be discussed at a special session of the City Council on Friday.

The confirmation hearing was scheduled for September 13, but it was cancelled due to the Azerbaijani attacks.

Under the Armenian law, a deputy mayor is appointed by the City Council at the mayor’s proposal.

Avinyan confirmed plans to run for mayor as a candidate from the Civil Contract party in the 2023 elections earlier in August.

Panorama.AM