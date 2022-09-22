The Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (HSSA) held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Constantinople today.

The Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed the HSSA management with great pleasure, noting that this was the first time he had met representatives of the shipping industry.

He noted the importance of ships in the transport of goods and the development of society and expressed his interest in the role of shortsea shipping.

The Chairman of HSSA, Charalampos Simantonis, praised the personality and the special significance of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for Hellenism, stressing “how important it is to listen to you, Your All-Holiness”.

The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere and the Patriarch invited the attendees to the Phanar at Easter 2024.

