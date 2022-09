Simon Abkarian stars in Netflix series ‘Notre-Dame’

Netflix has dropped an official trailer for the French mini-series Notre-Dame which tells the story of the devastating cathedral fire in 2019.

The series will be released on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

The drama is directed by Hervé Hadmar with a screenplay he penned alongside Olivier Bocquet.

The film stars French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian, French actors Caroline Proust, Sandor Funtek, Corentin Fila and others.

Panorama.AM