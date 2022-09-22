Ombudsperson briefs EU envoy on Azeri crimes against Armenian prisoners

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) Kristinne Grigoryan on Thursday hosted the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin and members of the delegation.

The EU official specifically thanked Grigoryan and the Human Rights Defender’s Office for the work done during these days, the office said in a statement.

Kristinne Grigoryan presented the ad hoc report published by the ombudsperson on September 16 and the facts from the closed part about the damages caused to the civilian population and civil infrastructures, the environment, and other crimes prohibited by international humanitarian law as a result of the latest Azerbaijani aggression. Grigoryan briefed the EU envoy on the crimes committed by Azerbaijani servicemen against Armenian prisoners of war and dead military personnel.

She also pointed out that the fact-finding activities continue after the publication of the ad hoc report. On September 17, the HRD working group visited the Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik communities affected by the Azerbaijani attacks.

“The most important thing for us to do is to meet and talk to people affected by the Azerbaijani attack,” the ombudswoman said at the meeting.

The ambassador expressed her gratitude to the HRD for the fact-finding work and the reports which were sent earlier. “It is very important to have well-founded data, so we can clearly state: yes, this is a fact, it’s verified,” Wiktorin said.

Grigoryan highlighted the work carried out with international partners and expressed her gratitude to Andrea Wiktorin and the representatives of EU Delegation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed how they can cooperate to help people affected by the Azerbaijani attacks.

Panorama.AM