Most of displaced Berdzor residents settled in Armenia, mayor says

Most of the Armenians, who were forced to leave their homes in the Artsakh town of Berdzor (Lachin) in August, have settled in Armenia, its mayor said.

Berdzor and its two surrounding villages located within the Lachin corridor were handed over to Azerbaijan in late August.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the town on Wednesday and made fresh threats against Armenia.

Speaking to Panorama.am, Berdzor Mayor Narek Aleksanyan said most of the displaced residents of the town were relocated to Syunik Province, adding only a few families remained in Artsakh.

“Those who stayed in Artsakh are mostly living in hotels now until the housing stock is ready. Those in Armenia are living in rented houses and have the same status as the [Artsakh] residents displaced on December 1, 2020,” he noted.

Panorama.AM