Memory of Hieromartyr Phocas, Bishop of Sinope, Wonderworker

The Church commemorates Martyrs Isaac and Martin as well as Bishop of Sinope, Hieromartyr Phokas.

Saint Phokas was born in the city of Sinope, which is situated on the Black Sea coast. His parents, Pamphilus and Maria, taught him piety and to sincerely believe in God. Saint Phokas was studying passionately religious writings from an early age. He was known as a man who loves God and his fellow beings.

He was always guided by the divinely inspired words of the Bible: “Anyone who loves their brother and sister lives […] But anyone who hates a brother or sister is in the darkness and walks around in the darkness” (1 Epistle of John 2: 10-11).

Saint Phokas became Bishop of Sinope. Throughout his life, he performed various miracles in the name of the Father and of the Son, and the Holy Spirit. He was engaged in missionary work and therefore under the rule of Emperor Trajan (AD 98-117), he was arrested by fanatical idolaters who threw him into a hot bath, where he passed away.

Source: Church of Cyprus

