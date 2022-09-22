Iran will not tolerate any border changes in region, army chief says

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri has reiterated that Iran will not tolerate any border changes in the region.

At a military parade marking the Sacred Defense Week in Iran on Thursday, the Iranian commander urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve their problems through dialogue, the Iranian media reported.

“As we have repeatedly stated, we will not tolerate changes in the borders of the regional countries,” Bagheri said. “We advise Azerbaijan and Armenia to solve their problems through dialogue.”

Azerbaijani forces launched a massive attack against Armenia just after midnight on September 13, delivering artillery and drone strikes on Armenian military positions and civilian settlements.

The Defense Ministry said late on September 14 that the hostilities stopped at 8pm local time. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan announced shortly after midnight that Yerevan and Baku had agreed a ceasefire brokered by the international community.

In a statement on Monday, the Security Council said that the number of those killed or missing in the Azerbaijani aggression had reached 207.

Panorama.AM