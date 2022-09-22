Armenia does not rule out Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting in Prague

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

At the same time, he said, no such meeting has been confirmed for now.

“We will inform the public in due time in case such meeting is confirmed,” Hunanyan said.

The Turkish President said hat there could be an opportunity of a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

Erdogan said: “I am considering participating in the European Political Community meeting in Prague, and if a decision is made to travel to Czech Republic, then presumably the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will also be there and a meeting could take place. It is possible that we will have the chance to discuss all issues there.”

