Archdiocese of America: Fr. George Kasapoglou begins as Assistant Priest of St. Demetrios Cathedral

Yesterday, September 21, 2022, at the Archdiocese, the Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne George Kasapoglou received the Archbishop’s blessing upon his assignment to St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria as the “Efemerios,” or Assistant Priest.

Archdiocesan District Chancellor, the Rev. Protopresbyter Elias Villis, was also present for the meeting.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Photo: © GOARCH

