The Archbishop of America met with former PM of the Hellenic Republic George Papandreou

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America welcomed to the Archdiocese the Former Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, George A. Papandreou.

Papandreou recognized the special Centennial year of the Archdiocese and thanked His Eminence for his leadership in the Greek-Orthodox community in the United States.

The Archbishop also expressed his gratitude for the Former Prime Minister’s ongoing support of both the Omogeneia and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dimitrios Droutsas also attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, they visited the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, where they were greeted by the Proistamenos, Protopresbyter Andreas Vithoulkas, as well as Parish Council President Demetri Papacostas, Head Cantor Dimitrios Katsiklis, and the iconographers of the Shrine, Fathers Loukas and Pachomios.

Archimandrite Vasileios Drosos and Protopresbyter Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos were also present.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Photos: GOARCH / Dimitrios S. Panagos

