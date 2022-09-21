Russia’s Putin announces partial mobilization

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announces partial mobilization starting today.

In an address to the nation, the Russian president said that it’s necessary to take an urgent decision to protect people in the “liberated lands.”

He said the decree has already been signed and it starts today. According to the Russian President, all citizens who will be mobilized will have full armed forces status.

He said “the West has shown that its aim is to destroy Russia and that it has tried to turn Ukraine’s people into cannon fodder.”

“Our aim is to liberate Donbas,” Putin said.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the partial mobilization will involve those who have military experience.

Shoigu said about 300,000 such people will be called up.

The Defense Minister said 5 937 Russians have been killed since the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu