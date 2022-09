Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Iran, felt in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit 24 west of the city of Tasuj, Iran at 21:57 local time (17:57 GMT), Armenia’s Seismic Protection Service reports.

The intensity of the tremor reached 9 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Kapan, Sisian and Meghri of Aremnia’s Syunik region, the city of Ararat in Araart region, capital Yerevan and the city of Byureghavan in Kotayk region.

