Lithuania reaffirms unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

“Sincere congratulations to our Armenian friends on the Independence Day! Reaffirming unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“Lithuania stands ready to contribute to the development of democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia,” the Ministry added.

Sincere congratulations to our Armenian🇦🇲friends on the Independence Day! Reaffirming unwavering support to Armenia's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, Lithuania🇱🇹 stands ready to contribute to the development of democratic, prosperous and secure #Armenia.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tQ8sxcn4Tn — Lithuania MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@LithuaniaMFA) September 21, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu