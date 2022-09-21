 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Lithuania reaffirms unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

2022-09-21

Siranush Ghazanchyan

“Sincere congratulations to our Armenian friends on the Independence Day! Reaffirming unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“Lithuania stands ready to contribute to the development of democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia,” the Ministry added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.