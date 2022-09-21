Lithuania reaffirms unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Siranush Ghazanchyan
“Sincere congratulations to our Armenian friends on the Independence Day! Reaffirming unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
“Lithuania stands ready to contribute to the development of democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia,” the Ministry added.
— Lithuania MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@LithuaniaMFA) September 21, 2022
