Greece sends independence day greetings to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Greece sends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the people and Government of Armenia celebrating their Independence Day, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Twitter post.
“This year we are also happy to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Greece and Armenia,” the Ministry said.
