Google marks Armenia’s Independence Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today’s Google Doodle is dedicated to Armenia’s Independence Day. The doodle is available on the Armenian service of Google (www.google.am).

On this day in 1991, the Armenian people voted in a referendum to declare independence from the Soviet Union. After 95% of citizens voted in favor of independence, the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic became the Republic of Armenia.

The Declaration of Independence was written and adopted during a session of the Supreme Council of Armenia in 1990. In October 1991, Levon Ter-Petrosyan was elected as Armenia’s first president after receiving 83% of the vote. A few months later, the international community formally recognized the country’s sovereignty after the collapse of the USSR. In December 1991, Armenia joined the Commonwealth of Independent States, a regional coalition that encourages social, political and economic cooperation.

