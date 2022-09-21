Devil at Your Door

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte

When the Devil came to fight,

You did not listen to our cries,

Shrugged shoulders you lived on.

And here we are…

When our bodies were set ablaze,

Mutilated, raped, and torn apart.

You turned your eyes away, in boredom

You were so warm, well-fed, and safe.

You lived for now; you did not care.

Because our pain wasn’t yours to bear.

And our loss was ours alone.

Now … the Devil’s at your door.

It targets you for who you Are.

It hunts you down day and night.

Because your blood is what it seeks

Regardless of your place and rights.

Suspicious of your thoughts, it strikes

Because the gates were open wide.

And you have welcomed it with hopes,

Negotiating with an open mind.

But that is not how devils fight.

It will destroy you and your mind.

It will devour your spirits whole.

And still, I raise my head to fight,

And raise my hands in faith and hope.

Despite past sins, despite your pride

I am with you against its hate…

Because you Are, and so Am I…

Because we know how devils fight.

Armenian Weekly