Armenia’s efforts at ICJ and ECHR discussed with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Members of US Congress

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Issues, discussed Armenia’s efforts at the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights with members of US Congress.

“Met with Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, Speaker Pelosi, and other Members of the Armenian Caucus today. We discussed Azerbaijan’s horrific human rights abuses and Armenia’s efforts in the ICJ and ECHR,” Rep. Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

Met with Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, Speaker Pelosi, and other Members of the Armenian Caucus today. We discussed Azerbaijan's horrific human rights abuses and Armenia's efforts in the @CIJ_ICJ and @ECHR_CEDH.

The meeting comes two days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a Congressional delegation to Armenia.

Armenia has applied to the Internal Court of Justice, requesting “to explicitly require Azerbaijan to protect from violence and bodily harm all persons captured in relation to the 2020 Conflict, or any armed conflict between the Parties since that time, upon capture or thereafter, including those who remain in detention, and ensure their security and equality before the law.”

Armenia has also applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), urging to take interim measures against Azerbaijan.

The appeals submitted relate to the targeting of Armenia’s civilian settlements, the protection of fundamental rights of the civilian population and the prisoners of war.

