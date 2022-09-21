Ararat Armenian Congregational Church to host fall picnic

SALEM, N.H. – The Ararat Armenian Congregational Church at 2 Salem Street, Salem, NH will be hosting a Shish Kebab Picnic on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held on church property at 2 Salem Street in Salem, New Hampshire. This will be an opportunity to see the changes and remodeling of the church, as well as enjoy a traditional lamb shish kebab dinner in a family friendly atmosphere.

Prior to the picnic, a church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. There will be a dynamic sermon, a children’s message, worship music and the use of new, upgraded technology on an extra large LCD screen.

The service will be followed by the picnic from noon to 4 p.m. on the church grounds. The first 100 guests attending the church service will receive a free shish kebab dinner.

Wildlife Encounters for kids begins at 2 p.m. There will be also be face painting, a bounce house, giveaways and live music.

All meal tickets are sold at the door for $20 and include a choice of lamb or chicken, pilaf, vegetables, salad, hummus, tabouleh, pita bread and dessert. Children 12 and under eat for free.

Armenian Weekly