The Ecumenical Patriarch met with the Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Dr. Mantas Adomėnas, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate and was received by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Monday, September 19, 2022.

During their meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, they had the opportunity to discuss the ministry of the Mother Church, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Lithuania in Ankara Mr. Ričardas Degutis, and Mrs Galina Vascenkaite, Advisor to the Prime Minister, while on the side of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and the Great Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Patriarchal Office, were in attendance.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times