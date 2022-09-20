‘It’s time for troops to disengage’, Blinken says at meeting with Armenian, Azeri FMs

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the disengagement of troops at the trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in New York on Monday.

“Today I hosted direct talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. As I conveyed during the meeting, it is time for troops to disengage and diplomats to return to the table,” Blinken said in a tweet.

Panorama.AM