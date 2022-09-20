 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

‘It’s time for troops to disengage’, Blinken says at meeting with Armenian, Azeri FMs

2022-09-20

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the disengagement of troops at the trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in New York on Monday.

“Today I hosted direct talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. As I conveyed during the meeting, it is time for troops to disengage and diplomats to return to the table,” Blinken said in a tweet.

Panorama.AM

