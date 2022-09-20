Cafesjian Center for the Arts to host exhibition of Nina Khemchyan’s artworks

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) announces the private preview of the exhibition Nina Khemchyan: Echo in Eagle Gallery of the center on September 22, at 6:30pm. (entrance with invitations only).

Collaboration between the Center and the Embassy of France in Armenia brought to life the idea of holding an exhibition of the Paris-based Armenian artist Nina Khemchyan.

Inventor of the Armenian alphabet, philosopher, theologist and poet Mesrop Mashtots is a fundamental figure in the history and culture of his country. A spiritual leader, founder of Armenian sacred music, a true enlightener, he is a canonized saint in the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Mesrop Mashtots’ essential heritage has inspired Nina Khemchyan in her oeuvre, an Armenian artist living in Paris. For a long time, the artist has been immersed in his work of Mashtots. It has been several years since Nina, through numerous researches, has woven a spiritual link with the author, aiming to perpetuate his heritage in modern era.

A unique encounter renewed the artist’s vision: the angelic voice of the singer Hasmik Baghdasaryan-Dolukhanyan who, also touched by the grace of Mashtots, had been performing his chants – “sharakans”, written in the 5th century. This discovery gave birth to the project Echo.

“A body cannot live without spirit. This is true for both an individual and a nation. During his devoted life and activity, the great enlightener of our nation Mesrop Mashtots created not only the alphabet of Armenian identity, but also enlivening hymns. These reviving melodies caress the soul of an individual and are capable of awakening the spirit of the nation from its deathlike sleep, with the power of the saint’s prayer coming from the depths of centuries.

This project is not only essential for the Center, but also very symbolic, considering that Grigor Khanjyan’s famous mural Armenian Alphabet is displayed here,” states Vahagn Marabyan, the Executive Director of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

The exhibition will be open to the public in Eagle Gallery from September 23 to November 6, 2022. The admission is free.

Panorama.AM