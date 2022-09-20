Armenia reports periodic shooting from Azerbaijani side: Situation stable as of 10:30 pm

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan periodically violated the ceasefire regime on September 20, using small arms in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

As of 22:30, the situation at the border is stable, no shots are being fired, Spokesman for the Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan said.

The ceasefire agreed between the parties with the mediation of the international community was had been holding since 8 pm September 14.

At least 207 Armenian servicemen and civilians have been killed or are missing as a result of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia shortly after midnight on September 13.

