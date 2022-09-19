‘World needs to know this situation’ – Brian May on Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia￼

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Queen guitarist Brian May drew the attention of the world to the latest attacks of Azerbaijan on Armenia.

“I’m breaking my silence here because another tragedy seems to be unfolding, and there is a danger, as always these days, that the media will not report it truthfully”, he said on Instagram. “Armenia is a tiny country, lacking any oil or gas or substantial wealth, an island of Christianity and democracy surrounded on all sides by despotic dictatorships. It is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with a profound embedded sadness because of its tragic history – during the first World War 1.2 million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Empire, in a brutal ethnic cleansing operation still denied by Turkey. Today Armenia is again threatened, by a conspiracy to wipe it from the face of the Earth. Just two days ago, peaceful villages on the Armenian border were shelled by Azerbaijan in an offensive to terrorize and destabilize the Armenian people”, he said, adding that Armenia is all but defenseless, and needs the full support of the West to survive.

Brian May shared the recent statement of a System of a Down over the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia. “Please READ this panel from System of a Down, Armenia’s greatest rock group. I recently had the honour of performing in Armenia with their singer, the brilliant Serj Tankian. The world needs to know this situation – please re-post to counter the misinformation which is being poured out by Azerbaijan and its allies, to pretend that Armenian is an aggressor, just as Russia has tried to make the innocent and hideously violated Ukrainians look like aggressors. In a world dominated by lies, we must all speak up for truth and justice”, he said.

