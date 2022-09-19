Pelosi: It was privilege to see how hopeful flame of Armenia burns so brightly ￼

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, delivered remarks Sunday in Yerevan at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts. Nancy Pelosi wrote about this on Facebook.

“Today, I delivered remarks in Yerevan at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts to make it clear that America stands with Armenia. In the ongoing battle against autocracy around the world, we will always support democracy and freedom.

After my speech, our delegation had the opportunity to speak with civil society leaders at a roundtable. They shared their experiences and we discussed the need to ensure that all can live free from violence and conflict.

During this difficult time, we must have hope. We can find hope in the story of Armenia, which is one of resilience and strength. We can find hope through the arts, and as the poet Paruyr Sevak wrote: the flame never went off, but through long centuries kept on burning.

It was a privilege today to see how the hopeful flame of Armenia burns so brightly,” Pelosi wrote.

