Nancy Pelosi leaves Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan saw off the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the Parliament said on social media.

Nancy Pelosi and her delegation paid a two-day official visit to Armenia on September 17. During the visit the US House Speaker met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The US Congressional delegation led by Pelosi also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

