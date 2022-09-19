Artsakh FM visits Armenian churches in Washington￼

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Saint Mary and Saint Cross Churches in Washington and participated in the religious ceremonies there, the ministry reports.

Then, Minister Babayan met with representatives of the local Armenian community to discuss issues related to the present and future of Artsakh and the pan-Armenian unity.

David Babayan emphasized the importance of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the state-building process, in cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties and preserving the national identity in the Diaspora.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1092869/