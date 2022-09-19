Armenian president sparks fury as he ‘poses for photos’ by Queen’s coffin

The president of Armenia sparked fury after he was photographed by a flunky bowing in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday morning, The Sun reports.

Shocking footage captured the moment President Vahagn Khachaturyan was snapped by an aide at the foot of the late monarch’s flag-draped English oak coffin.

Strict rules inside the solemn 1,000-year-old building – where our beloved late Queen is lying in state – forbid the use of any cameras.

Those entering the great hall with a specific time slot to pay their last respects are given a briefing beforehand spelling out the rules.

One attendee at Westminster Hall told The Sun: ‘There were hundreds of people in that hall – no one was speaking. Only him. Yap, yap, yap, yap. He clearly planned to have his photo taken.

‘He and his aide hold back as the group in front passes the coffin… He knows the rules and would have been told before he went in.’

Another source said: ‘Everyone has managed to follow those rules to the very letter – apart from this one individual.’

