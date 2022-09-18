Russia aims to develop ties with Armenia “in practice,” Deputy Prime Minister says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russia aims to develop ties with Armenia and solve economic issues in practice, these are not just beautiful words, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Sunday as he arrived in Yerevan to participate in the IX Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, TASS reports.

“We have arrived here with such representative delegation to emphasize our historical closeness with Armenia and the desire to develop and strengthen ties between our peoples and economies. This is the ninth forum, it is taking place at a difficult time for our countries. The task is the practical solution of the economic problems facing Russia and Armenia. These are not beautiful words, not theory and not promises, but real work in the interests of the people of our countries,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

He added that the parties are consistently and constantly working “at all levels – the regions of Russia and the marzes of Armenia, business and expert communities, government agencies.”

The IX Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum will open on September 19 in Yerevan. The agenda includes round tables to discuss topical issues of cooperation in the field of building up the logistics and investment potential of the regions, the development of digitalization, as well as humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Armenia.

