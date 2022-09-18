Pashinyan, Pelosi discuss issues on Armenian-American agenda, regional developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Speaker of the US House of Representatives of the Nancy Pelosi.

In his welcoming speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan specifically noted:

Madam Speaker, dear colleagues, allow me to warmly welcome you to our country, our government. This is truly an unprecedented visit from the US to Armenia, and we appreciate it. I would like to express our gratitude to you personally, Madam Speaker, for your personal efforts and contribution to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States, as well as for the efforts of your delegation.

It is really highly appreciated, and even considering only that fact, all Armenians consider you a reliable friend of Armenia. But I want to continue the words of gratitude, because I also want to express gratitude for the US support for Armenian democracy, because it is also very important for us.

We see the willingness of the US government to support the democratic agenda in our country. I would like to express our commitment to the agenda of democratic reforms, despite the fact that, as you can see, it is not an easy path.

We appreciate the clear position of the US regarding Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia. Of course, clear wording from the US government is appreciated, because it is very important for us.

You are aware that the UN Security Council has discussed the current situation, and we hope, and this is our position, that this situation should remain on the agenda of the UN Security Council, and in this regard, of course, we rely on US support.

Madam Speaker, allow me to once again welcome you and your delegation. I am sure that today we will be able to conduct effective negotiations.

I am very happy for this opportunity.”

In her turn, Nancy Pelosi said: “Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister, for your warm words of welcome and appreciation of the great work done by my colleagues in this delegation. Support for democracy in Armenia, the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution, opposition to Turkey in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, and in all other respects we are Armenia’s friend. We are here respecting your government.

Last year there were elections that were judged to be free and fair, and your wonderful victory in the conditions of war and other circumstances. And the thing is, when we usually visit a country, it is to show respect, to listen and to learn, but I can honestly say that this delegation from the United States to Armenia has brought with it the love of the American people, respect, love for your government and the people of Armenia.

Thank you for your hospitality.”

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-American partnership, the further development of cooperation in different directions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the RA government will continue consistent steps in the direction of strengthening democracy and developing democratic institutions. He highly appreciated the US assistance in promoting the rich agenda of the Armenian government’s reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nancy Pelosi discussed the aggressio by Azerbaijan towards the sovereign territory of Armenia and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the territory of Armenia. Issues related to the possibilities of unblocking transport infrastructures in the region, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress assured that the American side will continue to actively contribute to the further expansion of bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation and the programs aimed at the development of democracy in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu