Armenian ‘radicals’ storm Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France

Beyza Binnur Donmez

French Armenian supporters stormed the building of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France, according to video footage shared in a tweet by the Azerbaijani ambassador on Sunday.

“Armenian radicals living in France attacked the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris,” Rahman Mustafayev said on Twitter.

“But let’s leave the Armenian barbarians aside. Mr. Emmanuel Macron does not protect embassies and ignores our fundamental requirements for our security, which is a shame for France,” Mustafayev added.

Footage shows tens of Armenian supporters trying to kick and punch the entrance of the building and using a barricade to break the door while carrying Armenian flags on their backs.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the “criminal acts” by the Armenian community.

“We strongly condemn the criminal actions of the radical Armenian groups and expect the institutions responsible for preventing such provocations in the respective countries to approach their duties responsibly,” the ministry said in a statement.

It demanded that the acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian groups be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

AA