America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy: Pelosi speaks at Cafesjian Center for the Arts

Siranush Ghazanchyan

America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan.

Join me live as I deliver remarks in Yerevan to send a strong message: America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy. https://t.co/lIPnjlRGac — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 18, 2022

