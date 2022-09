Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 32 cervicemen to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 32 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the recent attack attack on Armenia.

Aram Torosyan, press secretary of the RA Defense Ministry, confirmed the news in a conversation with Armenpress.

The information was earlier spread by the Azerbaijani media.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu