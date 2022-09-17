Armenian ombudswoman documents aftermath of Azeri shelling

The staff of the Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office is carrying out fact-finding mission in the border settlements of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces targeted by Azerbaijani forces in their latest aggression.

Ombudswoman Kristine Grigoryan has visited the Gegharkunik villages of Sotk, Norabak and Kut to familiarize herself with the situation on the ground and to talk to local residents, her office reported on Saturday.

Azerbaijani forces began a massive attack against Armenia just after midnight on Tuesday, using combat drones, artillery and large-caliber firearms to shell both Armenian military positions and civilian infrastructure.

135 Armenian troops were killed in Azerbaijani attacks in two days.

The Defense Ministry said late on Wednesday that the hostilities stopped at 8pm local time. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan announced shortly after midnight that Yerevan and Baku had agreed a ceasefire brokered by the international community.

