Tekeyan Cultural Association Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Presents Exhibition of Mike Hagopian’s Paintings and Book Presentation

ALTADENA, Calif. — Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA)’s Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Committee is proud to announce an exhibition of Mike Hagopian’s paintings, along with the presentation of his book of paintings, on Sunday, October 9, at 5:00 p.m., at the TCA Beshgeturian Building’s main hall in Altadena.

The book will be presented by Dr. Krikor Simonian and there will also be a cultural program, including recitation of poems by Blair High School’s Armenian Academy students and vocal renditions by our own Khatchig Nahabedian. This event is one of a series of various programs in celebration of the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s 75th anniversary.

The public is invited and there will be a reception at the conclusion of the program.

