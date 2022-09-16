Officials of the US Consulate in Constantinople visited the Theological School of Halki

Officials of the US Consulate in Constantinople and the US Department of State’s Office for Religious Freedom, led by Mrs. Fleur Cowan, visited today the Theological School of Halki.

The American diplomats were welcomed by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, who welcomed them to the historic spiritual foundation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, referring to its long history and its contribution to theological literature and the Orthodox Church, as well as to the necessity of its reopening, in which the American officials showed particular interest.

Afterwards, the visitors were toured the Great Synodical Hall, where the Holy Synod meets, the classrooms, the historical Library and other spaces of the School, preceded by the Abbot.

Orthodox Times